Game thread: Brandon Ingram OUT for Pelicans-Spurs matchup

Brandon Ingram, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, will miss his 10th consecutive game to a strained right hamstring as the Pelicans welcome the Spurs this Saturday evening.

Not having BI isn’t a death knell for the record column anymore. The Pelicans have won four of their last six games without their star forward, including a 124-91 drubbing of these Spurs in San Antonio last week.

Willie Green has penciled in Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas into the starting lineup.

Gregg Popovich, who may be appearing in his last game on the coaching sidelines in New Orleans, is countering with Dejounte Murray, Joshua Primo, Josh Richardson, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poetl.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (31-42) vs San Antonio Spurs (29-44)

When: March 26, 2022, 4:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

