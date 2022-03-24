 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game thread: Larry Nance Jr. set to make Pelicans debut against Bulls

Chicago, meanwhile, will be without DeMar DeRozan

By Oleh Kosel
Larry Nance Jr New Orleans Pelicans Portraits Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

The news that everyone’s been waiting to hear was made official just a few minutes ago: The New Orleans Pelicans will have the services of Larry Nance Jr. in the lineup for the first time this season.

Brandon Ingram will sit out tonight, but there’s plenty of hope he’ll return sometime this weekend.

The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, will be without MVP-darkhorse DeMar DeRozan. The league’s eighth-highest scorer at 27.6 points per game will miss his fifth contest of the season. The Bulls have a 2-2 record in his absences.

This news should mean that the bulk of Herb Jones’ minutes will be spent guarding Zach LaVine, Chicago’s other superb scorer at 24.5 points per game. The New Orleans rookie should be raring to go for this opportunity as he fared poorly against LaVine way back in October.

For more on tonight’s contest, please give our preview a read.

Let’s Geaux, Pels!

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) vs Chicago Bulls (42-30)

When: March 24, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

