Zion Williamson follows up viral dunk with additional jams in 1-on-1 action after Wednesday’s practice

A day after Zion Williamson posted a short Instagram story of a between-the-legs dunk that went viral, local media was on hand to watch him throw down several jams in live 1-on-1 action after Wednesday’s Pelicans practice.

Zion Williamson going mildly hard after today’s Pelicans practice. pic.twitter.com/N4LbmeMJxy — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) March 23, 2022

Zion Williamson and Corey Brewer playing 1-on-1 after today's practice pic.twitter.com/qjcQ45ji4k — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) March 23, 2022

“He’s progressing in terms of his rehabilitation,“ Willie Green said after practice. “He can get on the floor, play a little 1-on-1, which he’s doing in a controlled environment. As far as the jumping and dunking, he can do a little bit of that, but we still have to be careful with how much he does just because he’s still going through the healing process.”

Green stated that Williamson was allowed to progress to the 1-on-1 phase of his rehab starting today. As far as whether fans will get a chance to see him before the 2021-22 season concludes for New Orleans, that remains an open question.

“We don’t know,” Green said. “As far as right now, the update is the update. Z is still out indefinitely. He is still working towards being fully healthy, which he’s not, but he’s getting there. We’ll update you guys as we get to that point, if we get to that point.”

10 regular season games are left on the schedule. That’s only a span of 18 days. And according the New Orleans head coach, Williamson isn’t fully recovered from breaking his fifth metatarsal in his right foot last summer.

So despite the surrounding positivity witnessed over the last 24 hours, it remains difficult to envision Williamson appearing in a contest this season.

