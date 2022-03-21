Game thread: After one game absence, Devonte’ Graham available for Pelicans-Hornets matchup

After missing last night’s game in Atlanta, Devonte’ Graham is a go against his former team, the Charlotte Hornets.

Devonte’ Graham (right hip soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Charlotte. — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) March 21, 2022

Brandon Ingram, as expected, will miss his eighth consecutive game due to right hamstring soreness.

With Graham back, Willie Green will start Graham, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas, pushing Naji Marshall back to the bench.

Hornets head coach James Borrego will counter with LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Mason Plumlee.

The Pelicans are 5.5-point underdogs before tip-off. Can they overcome the odds to finish the road trip a perfect 3-0? For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (29-41) at Charlotte Hornets (36-35)

When: March 21, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

