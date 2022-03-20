Game thread: Devonte’ Graham out, Trae Young to play in Pelicans-Hawks matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without an additional regular rotation member when they tip off against the Atlanta Hawks tonight.

Devonte’ Graham will sit due to right hip soreness, joining Zion Williamson, Larry Nance Jr., Brandon Ingram and Kira Lewis Jr. on the sidelines.

Ingram, who stayed behind in New Orleans after contracting a non-Covid illness, will miss his seventh straight contest with right hamstring soreness. The Pelicans aren’t expecting their star back in action until at least after they return home from this road trip.

“He’s progressing, but we won’t know more until we get home and see him, see what he’s doing on the floor,” Willie Green said to pregame media. “We know Brandon is working. He’s working towards getting back and hopefully we’ll get him back soon.”

The Hawks, meanwhile, will be near full strength. Trae Young, who was questionable with a left quad contusion, will play after missing Atlanta’s last game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

John Collins is out indefinitely after sustaining a plantar fascia tear in his right foot as well as damage to his right ring finger.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give Travis’ preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (28-41) at Atlanta Hawks (35-35)

When: March 20, 2022, 5:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

