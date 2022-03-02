Game thread: Zion Williamson update ahead of Pelicans-Kings matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans provided an update on Zion Williamson’s status in his recovery from a broken bone in his right foot this afternoon.

Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot. He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities. He remains out indefinitely.

This sounds like good news; however, Willie Green’s message in pregame was more reserved, indicating that a return this season is far from assured.

“He’s getting better,” Green said. “We’re all pleased with the results that he’s progressing. There’s still a long road ahead of him. He’s aware of it, but he’s taking the necessary steps to continue to improve. We’ll see how it goes.”

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (25-36) vs Sacramento Kings (23-40)

When: March 2, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

