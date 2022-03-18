 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game thread: Graham, Alvarado available for important matchup against Spurs

There’s also news that Brandon Ingram could miss entire Pelicans 3-game road trip

By Oleh Kosel
/ new
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans injury report grew larger yesterday, but Jose Alvarado and Devonte’ Graham, who both were listed as questionable about 24 hours ago, are expected to play against the San Antonio Spurs.

Brandon Ingram remains out and there’s a strong possibility that we won’t see him at all on this 3-game road trip. He stayed behind in New Orleans due to contracting a non-Covid illness but is still sidelined with hamstring soreness, per Willie Green in pregame.

The Pelicans will start Graham, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas.

The Spurs are expected to counter with a starting lineup of Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jacob Poetl.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (28-41) at San Antonio Spurs (27-43)

When: March 18, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.

More From The Bird Writes

Loading comments...