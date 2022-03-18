Game thread: Graham, Alvarado available for important matchup against Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans injury report grew larger yesterday, but Jose Alvarado and Devonte’ Graham, who both were listed as questionable about 24 hours ago, are expected to play against the San Antonio Spurs.

Jose Alvarado (Left Finger Laceration) and Devonte’ Graham (Right Hip Soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at San Antonio. — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) March 18, 2022

Brandon Ingram remains out and there’s a strong possibility that we won’t see him at all on this 3-game road trip. He stayed behind in New Orleans due to contracting a non-Covid illness but is still sidelined with hamstring soreness, per Willie Green in pregame.

The Pelicans will start Graham, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas.

The Spurs are expected to counter with a starting lineup of Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jacob Poetl.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (28-41) at San Antonio Spurs (27-43)

When: March 18, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

