New Orleans Pelicans Fans: Get tickets for special Sports Media Chalk Talk event on March 26

There’s a special basketball event coming up later this month that local fans aren’t going to want to miss!

Prior to the 4 p.m. tip-off against the San Antonio Spurs on March 26th, the New Orleans Pelicans will host a Sports Media Chalk Talk.

This fun event will include a one-hour long forum with the best television broadcast tandem in the business, Bally Sports New Orleans’ own Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels. They’ll hold a panel discussion as well as field a Q&A session.

In addition, there will be an opportunity to meet with local media. Beat writers Christian Clark and Will Guillory are expected to participate. Several members from Bourbon Street Shots and The Bird Writes will be there, including David Grubb, Kevin Barrios and myself, with Spaces’ superstar Chris Connor in the process of figuring out the logistics to make the trip from Chicago. There will also be several hosts from a number of Pelicans podcasts present as well.

Happy hour specials on drinks will be served throughout the event.

For those interested in attending, tickets must be purchased through THIS LINK. However, for those possessing season tickets, access is already guaranteed.

So, please be sure to set time aside, mark this event down on your calendars and get your tickets today!

What: Sports Media Chalk Talk prior to Pelicans matchup against Spurs

When: March 26, 2022, 1:30 p.m.

Where to watch: Only in person!

