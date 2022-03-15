Game thread: CJ McCollum available to play in Pelicans-Suns matchup

CJ McCollum will be back in uniform when the New Orleans Pelicans tip off against the Phoenix Suns tonight.

CJ McCollum (Health & Safety Protocols) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Phoenix — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 15, 2022

“It’s good to be back,” McCollum said after this morning’s shoot around. “It’s hard to watch. You want to be out there competing, helping your team win, but the guys did a good job while I was out. I was able to rest and recover, and get my mind right for this last push.”

McCollum had missed the last two games after being placed on the health and safety protocols list but produced two negative coronavirus tests to return in time to help the Pelicans against an opponent sporting the best record in the league.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (28-40) vs Phoenix Suns (54-14)

When: March 15, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA TV, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

