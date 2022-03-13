Game thread: Pelicans listed as favorites against Rockets

The New Orleans Pelicans will battle the Houston Rockets at 6:00 p.m. inside the Smoothie King Center and Las Vegas has the hometown team listed as 6.5-point favorites.

You read that right, the Pelicans are 6.5-point favorites. Considering the team’s current four-game losing streak and with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum still out, that’s a little hard to believe.

Willie Green will start Devonte’ Graham, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas for a second straight game.

Stephen Silas will counter with Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate and Christian Wood.

For more on tonight’s matchup, and specifically Herb Jones’ offense when the stars are out, please give this morning’s article a read.

UPDATE: Garrison Matthews will start in place of Eric Gordon.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (27-40) vs Houston Rockets (17-50)

When: March 13, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

