Game thread: Pelicans sign Tyrone Wallace to 10-day contract prior to Spurs matchup

With the expiration of Alize Johnson’s 10-day contract today, the New Orleans Pelicans immediately refilled the open roster spot with Tyrone Wallace, signing the combo guard to a standard 10-day contract.

Wallace, 6-5, 198, has appeared in 106 career games (19 starts) across three seasons with the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks, recording averages of 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 15.5 minutes per contest. Wallace most recently appeared in 20 games (11 starts) this season with the G League’s Long Island Nets, averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 33.4 minutes per game. New Orleans’s roster now stands at 17 players, including two two-way players.

Adding a healthy backcourt veteran is a logical move with CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) and Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) recently joining Zion Williamson, Kira Lewis and Larry Nance Jr. on the injury report.

For the first time this season, the Pelicans will start Devonte’ Graham, Naji Marshall, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (27-39) vs Charlotte Hornets (32-35)

When: March 11, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

