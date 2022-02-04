Game thread: Pelicans sign Zylan Cheatham and Miye Oni to 10-day contracts ahead of matchup with Nuggets

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Willy Hernangomez and Garrett Temple when they tip against the Denver Nuggets tonight.

With that duo getting placed in health and safety protocols, the Pelicans announced earlier today the signings of Zylan Cheatham and Miye Oni to 10-day contracts via the COVID hardship exception, per Pelicans PR.

Cheatham, 6’7”, 220, has appeared in five career games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per contest. This season, Cheatham holds averages of 15.3 points and 12.0 rebounds in 12 G League games (10 starts) with the Salt Lake City Stars and the Pelicans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. Oni, 6’5”, 206, has appeared in 80 career games (one start) in three seasons with the Utah Jazz, recording averages of 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per contest. Cheatham will wear #45 and Oni will wear #18 with the Pelicans. New Orleans’s roster now stands at 20 players, including two two-way players.

Josh Hart, who was listed as questionable with a left knee contusion, is also out for the Pelicans.

Head coach Willie Green will thus roll out a starting lineup witnessed in the 111-101 victory over the Pistons.

Starters:



Devonte’ Graham

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jaxson Hayes

Jonas Valanciunas — Christian Clark (@cclark_13) February 5, 2022

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (19-32) at Denver Nuggets (28-23)

When: February 4, 2022, 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.