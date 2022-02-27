 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game thread: Willie Green lauds Jaxson Hayes’ improvement ahead of Pelicans-Lakers matchup

LeBron James, who was listed as questionable, will play

By Oleh Kosel
Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

When the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers tip-off at center court, LeBron James will be out on the floor.

The Pelicans will counter the Lakers’ starting five of Russell Westbrook, Austin Reeves, Trevor Ariza, LeBron and Dwight Howard with CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas.

Willie Green said in pregame that he likes what he’s seen from the big starting lineup, and went into detail about the improvement of Jaxson Hayes.

“Jaxson is extremely talented, and I think we all can see that when he’s on the floor,” Green said. “He’s starting to put it together: the competitiveness of the game, being able to rebound from the four spot and just figuring out spots on the floor where he can score.”

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (24-36) at Los Angeles Lakers (27-32)

When: February 27, 2022, 9:00 p.m.

Where to watch: ESPN, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

