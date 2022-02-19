Don’t count out CJ McCollum in tonight’s 3-Point Contest

CJ McCollum will make his third appearance in the NBA’s 3-point shooting contest during tonight’s All-Star Saturday festivities but his first as a representative of the New Orleans Pelicans.

McCollum participated in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the 3-Point Shootout; however, he failed to get out of the first round both times.

In addition to McCollum, the field of contestants includes Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Zach LaVine, Patty Mills, Zach LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet and Trae Young.

None of the players featured in this year’s 3-Point Contest have ever come out on top previously.

CJ hittin' 3's as a Pelican #StateFarmSaturday tonight on TNT (7 pm CT) pic.twitter.com/Lzq6M3qWwB — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 19, 2022

“It’s cool,” McCollum said in Thursday’s shootaround. “It’s nice. It’ll be fun to compete in the 3-point contest and see some friends and family.”

McCollum grew up in northern Ohio, Canton to be exact, so expect local fans to give him plenty of support.

Early in the pandemic, McCollum donated $100,000 to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank for COVID-19 relief, providing 400,000 meals to families in region.

CJ McCollum isn’t considered one of the favorites; however, with him shooting in his hometown, he feels like a great sleeper at +750 to win the 3-Point Contest, according to DraftKings odds (only available in some states).

For those not familiar with the rules, here’s a good breakdown via NBA.com.

The MTN DEW 3-Point Contest will again feature THE DEW ZONE,™ two deep shot locations positioned equidistant between the traditional racks at the top of the 3-point arc and the adjacent “wing” rack. Each of the two ball pedestals in THE DEW ZONE is located 6 feet behind the 3-point line and holds one special green ball, the “3-Ball.” Shots made with the green ball are worth three points. In addition to THE DEW ZONE, the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest will have five main shooting locations: four racks containing four official NBA game balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored “money” ball (worth two points), and one special rack with all money balls. Each participant can place the rack with all money balls at any of the five main shooting locations. Every ball on this rack is worth two points. Each competitor will have 70 seconds (1:10) to shoot as many as the 27 balls as he can, with a maximum possible score of 40 points in a round. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round will advance to the championship round. The player with the highest score in the championship round will win the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest. Click here for a complete explanation of the rules and a diagram showing the shooting locations.

Who: CJ McCollum in All Star Saturday 3-Point Contest

When: February 19, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: TNT

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. Sports betting is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.