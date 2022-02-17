Game thread: Hayes moves into starting lineup, Graham to bench as Pelicans tackle Mavericks

New Orleans head coach Willie Green has decided to make a change to the starting lineup ahead of the Pelicans matchups against the Dallas Mavericks.

Devonte’ Graham, who is struggling with his shot more than ever in this month of February (6.3 PPG, 36.0 TS%), will move to the bench in favor of Jaxson Hayes.

Willie Green is shifting Devonte' Graham to the bench in favor of Jaxson Hayes ahead of tonight's matchup against the Mavericks. It's the correct move. Have a look at DG's monthly true shooting percentages.



OCT - 53.0%

NOV - 50.9%

DEC - 54.5%

JAN - 51.3%

FEB - 36.0% — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) February 18, 2022

Hayes started four games around the start of this month at the power forward position and provided excellent value, posting averages of 15.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (23-35) vs Dallas Mavericks (34-24)

When: February 17, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

