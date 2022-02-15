 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game thread: Grizzlies must deal with two “professional scorers” in Ingram, McCollum

Ja Morant is out!

By Oleh Kosel
Toronto Raptors v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans have simply owned the Memphis Grizzlies of late, especially at home.

They’ve posted six wins in their last seven matchups. An 8-1 record in the last nine matchups inside the Smoothie King Center. And there’s more favorable news which should boost New Orleans’ odds for victory.

Ja Morant, who was listed as questionable with left ankle soreness, will sit out.

The Pelicans are obviously catching a break but will they take advantage?

One interesting note from Taylor Jenkin’s pregame media session, the Memphis head coach talked about how New Orleans now has two professional scorers in Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

Don’t let the national media takes lead you astray, the Pelicans trading for CJ has vastly changed the way they’re perceived by opponents — they’re a much tougher team to face.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (23-34) vs Memphis Grizzlies (40-18)

When: February 15, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

