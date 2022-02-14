Game thread: Pelicans keeping same starting lineup for matchup against Raptors

Willie Green is sticking with the same New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup.

For now.

#Pelicans Starters:



Graham

McCollum

Ingram

Jones

Valanciunas — Daniel Sallerson (@dsallerson) February 15, 2022

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas, who have amassed a -30.0 net rating (110.0 ORTG, 140.0 DRTG) through two games, will attempt to show better cohesion against the Toronto Raptors.

The offense showed massive improvement from McCollum’s debut in the last game versus the Spurs; however, the defense was really poor, allowing San Antonio to post a 61.2 TS%.

The Raptors, who are the second-best offensive rebounding team and average 16.1 second chance points, also like to get out and run (15.4 fast break points).

The Pelicans defense will need to battle significantly harder if they hope to even find themselves in position to snare a victory tonight.

For more on this matchup, please give our preview a read where I postulate a change to the starting lineup may be in order.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (22-34) vs Toronto Raptors (31-24)

When: February 14, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

