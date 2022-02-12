Game thread: Pelicans in better position than Spurs post-trade deadline

Although they lost Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, among others, the New Orleans Pelicans did add a proven 20-point scorer/lethal sharp-shooter in CJ McCollum before the trade deadline.

In time, Larry Nance Jr. (and perhaps Tony Snell at certain points) should prove a net positive, too.

On the other hand, it’s difficult to see how the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday’s matchup, are better suited for their second half stretch run.

San Antonio moved a good veteran in Derrick White to the Boston Celtics, returning Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford. Both of those players will not play tonight, along with Goran Dragic, who was acquired in a deal with Toronto.

There is a chance we see Tomas Satoransky, who is not listed on San Antonio’s injury report, but he’s not one to peg as a difference-maker per the results witnessed earlier this season in New Orleans.

However, back to my original point, it’s hard to see how the Spurs didn’t take a step backwards after Thursday’s deadline came and went. They’re 1-6 on the season in games without White and there doesn’t appear to be a natural replacement for a player who was San Antonio’s third leading scorer and an above average perimeter defender.

Either way, it’s time for the script to change against the Spurs. Time to flip a 2-8 record in the last ten matchups on its head.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (22-33) vs San Antonio Spurs (21-35)

When: February 12, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

