Game thread: CJ McCollum and Devonte’ Graham starting backcourt for Pelicans-Heat matchup

Willie Green rolling with Graham instead of Jaxson Hayes

By Oleh Kosel
Miami Heat v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans are unveiling CJ McCollum tonight against the Miami Heat.

The recent trade acquisition will find himself alongside Devonte’ Graham, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas.

There was thought that Jaxson Hayes might remain in the starting lineup, thereby pushing Graham to the bench.

Tony Snell should also make his first appearance in a New Orleans uniform. I must say, I was pleasantly surprised by the 9-year veteran’s focus and accuracy in pregame warmups.

Although he didn’t receive much playing time with the Trail Blazers, one can see why he was a part of the regular rotation when with the Hawks and Bucks previously.

For more on tonight’s matchup and McCollum’s debut, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (21-32) vs Miami Heat (35-20)

When: February 10, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

