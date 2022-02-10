Game thread: CJ McCollum and Devonte’ Graham starting backcourt for Pelicans-Heat matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans are unveiling CJ McCollum tonight against the Miami Heat.

The recent trade acquisition will find himself alongside Devonte’ Graham, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas.

There was thought that Jaxson Hayes might remain in the starting lineup, thereby pushing Graham to the bench.

Tony Snell should also make his first appearance in a New Orleans uniform. I must say, I was pleasantly surprised by the 9-year veteran’s focus and accuracy in pregame warmups.

Tony Snell participating in his first Pelicans pregame workout



He sure looks like the guy who shot 56.9% from 3-point range last season with the Hawks!

Although he didn’t receive much playing time with the Trail Blazers, one can see why he was a part of the regular rotation when with the Hawks and Bucks previously.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (21-32) vs Miami Heat (35-20)

When: February 10, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

