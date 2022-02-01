Game thread: Ingram returning to action, Green rolling out big starting lineup against Pistons

The New Orleans Pelicans received some good news shortly before tipping off against the Detroit Pistons.
Brandon Ingram, who had missed five consecutive games due to a right sprained ankle, is returning to action.
Josh Hart (left knee contusion) was ruled out earlier today.
With Ingram back but Hart out, Willie Green is going to go with a big lineup again, starting Jaxson Hayes alongside Jonas Valanciunas.
Starting 5 tonight #Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/K35obaiAK3— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 1, 2022
On the other side of the ledger, the Detroit Pistons are getting several key troops back in Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk.
Grant hasn’t appeared in a game since the Pelicans last battled the Pistons on Dec. 10.
For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.
Who: New Orleans Pelicans (18-32) at Detroit Pistons (12-37)
When: February 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.
Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass
Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM
For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.
Loading comments...