Jose Alvarado is AVAILABLE for Pelicans-Suns matchup

Jose Alvarado, who sustained a right rib contusion during the Pistons matchup, will suit up against the Phoenix Suns, so we could get the next GTA moment against Chris Paul tonight.

Jose Alvarado finally got Chris Paul slippin' pic.twitter.com/zJBV9mEGis — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 25, 2022

The writing was thought to be on the wall for Alvarado when the New Orleans Pelicans announced Kira Lewis Jr. was recalled from the Birmingham Squadron earlier today.

Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) and Herb Jones (left ankle sprain) remain on the sidelines for the first of two straight contests against the Suns, but hey, Zion Williamson will face Phoenix for a first time during Willie Green’s tenure.

The Suns will be without Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear) and Duane Washington Jr. (left hip muscle strain).

For more on tonight’s matchup, which has to be considered a growing rivalry, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (16-8) vs Phoenix Suns (16-9)

When: December 9, 2022, 7:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.