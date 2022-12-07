Can Pelicans rumble past Pistons for their fifth straight win of the season?

The New Orleans Pelicans must be cognizant of not looking past a young but potentially vibrant Detroit Pistons squad.

After losing 16 of their first 18, the Pistons have stabilized their season, going 4-4 over their last eight games. Their victories include a two-point win over the Nuggets, a 125-116 win over the Jazz and a 131-point outburst against the Mavericks, where Killian Hayes gave supporters plenty of reason for hope after scoring 22 points, dishing out eight assists and hitting two huge 3s in overtime.

Most recently, the Pistons punched the Heat in the mouth last night by a 116-96 margin. Miami’s season has been a rollercoaster to date, but no one should dismiss Bojan Bogdanovic pouring in 31 points and connecting on seven of nine 3-pointers.

Overall, seven Pistons are averaging 11.8 points or more over their last eight games and that doesn’t include Cade Cunningham, who remains without a timetable for a return after missing 14 straight.

So yes, Detroit has some firepower beyond Cade.

The Pelicans, though, have fared well against teams sitting outside the playoff picture. Against the bottom 14 in the league, they’ve compiled an 8-3 record thus far.

Let’s hope to see that mark improve to 9-3, and for the first time in a really long time — the 2017-18 season, in fact — see New Orleans riding a five-game winning streak.

For more on tonight's matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (15-8) vs Detroit Pistons (7-19)

When: December 7, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

