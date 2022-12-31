Pelicans-Grizzlies: Zion Williamson doesn’t play football, but Dillion Brooks claims that he does

Can the New Orleans Pelicans finish off this great week on a high note against the Memphis Grizzlies?

On Monday, Naji Marshall scored a career-high 22 points in leading the Pelicans to a 113-93 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Zion Williamson marked his return from a three-game COVID absence in emphatic fashion, tallying a career-high 43 points in Wednesday’s 119-118 nail-biting win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

CJ McCollum thanks the Smoothie King Center crowd for the cheers after they posted his stat line which includes a franchise-record 11 3-point makes. pic.twitter.com/NIATTe9k5z — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) December 31, 2022

Then in last night’s 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, CJ McCollum stole the show, posting a new personal best for points in a Pelicans uniform with 42 while establishing a new franchise record for made 3-pointers with 11.

Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) and Larry Nance Jr. (neck spasms) have already been ruled out, with Trey Murphy listed as questionable after spraining his right ankle less than 24 hours ago.

The Grizzlies will be closer to full strength than when these two teams last met the day after Thanksgiving. Memphis posted a dominant 132-111 win on their home floor without Desmond Bane, Zaire Williams and Santi Aldama.

All three of those Grizzlies are expected to be available tonight, and Dillon Brooks has already hinted that he’s looking forward to his matchup against Williamson.

Dillon Brooks guarded Zion Williamson in the last Grizzlies-Pelicans matchup. I asked him about his physicality and D-Lo’s recent Zion take.



Brooks: “I play football, too.” https://t.co/qhgSmuI2n2 — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) December 31, 2022

With the season series tied 1-1, and more importantly, only 1.5 games separating the Pelicans and Grizzlies at the top of the Western Conference standings, there’s a lot riding on this matchup.

Let’s Geaux!

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (23-12) at Memphis Grizzlies (21-13)

When: December 31, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.