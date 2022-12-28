Wednesday’s matchup against Timberwolves marks Pelicans’ eighth sellout of season

After the Smoothie King Center was filled to capacity on Monday against the Pacers, the Pelicans will record their second consecutive sellout when they host the Timberwolves tonight.

This marks New Orleans’ eighth overall sellout on the season, which also includes the season opener against the Jazz, both matchups against the Warriors, one against the Celtics, the Dec. 11 matchup against the Suns and the Dec. 19 meeting with the Bucks.

Friday’s upcoming contest against the 76ers has already sold out as well.

“We are excited to announce a sellout crowd for the Pelicans home games this week,” New Orleans Pelicans Governor Mrs. Gayle Benson said. “Our team thrives off of the energy our fans bring to each and every game. We encourage fans arrive early and continue to make the Smoothie King Center the best atmosphere in the NBA.”

For more on tonight's matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (21-12) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18)

When: December 28, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

