Four Pelicans join Brandon Ingram on inactive list for matchup against Pacers

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without a slew of players for tonight’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Plenty of hope had existed after reading yesterday’s injury report, but around the same time our preview published this morning, the Pelicans announced the addition of multiple new names.

In combination with this morning’s report and news from pregame, Herb Jones (health and safety protocols), Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning), Dyson Daniels (non-COVID illness) and Trey Murphy (non-COVID illness) are not available against the Pacers.

Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) will suit up after being listed as questionable.

Willie Green will be without three-fifths of his regular starting lineup, as Brandon Ingram will miss his 14th straight, so Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and Jaxson Hayes will be alongside CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas at tip-off.

Off the bench, Green will have the services of Nance, Devonte’ Graham, Willy Hernangomez, Kira Lewis Jr. and Garrett Temple.

A bit of a skeleton crew, to say the least.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (20-12) vs Indiana Pacers (17-16)

When: December 26, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.