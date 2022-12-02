CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall available for Pelicans in matchup against very short-handed Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans will receive a couple of reinforcements for their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) and Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) will be available after overcoming illnesses and bringing conditioning levels up to par, per Bally Sports New Orleans’ Jen Hale.

Welcome back CJ & Naji! CJ McCollum (return to competition reconditioning) and Naji Marshall (return to competition reconditioning) are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game in San Antonio as the @PelicansNBA take on the Spurs. See ya on @BallySportsNO ! — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) December 3, 2022

The Pelicans beat the Spurs handily in their first matchup of the season, a 129-110 victory that saw Zion Williamson dominate the the tune of 32 points on just 18 field goal attempts.

The Spurs will be without multiple players from that meeting, including Jakob Poeltl, Jeremy Sochan and Doug McDermott. They’ll also be missing Josh Richardson.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read where I took an in-depth look at the recent play of Dyson Daniels.

Geaux Pels!

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (13-8) at San Antonio Spurs (6-16)

When: December 2, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

