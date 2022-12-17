 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zion Williamson is focal point for Suns in final matchup against Pelicans

Torrey Craig: “Stop Zion ... or slow him down. He was way too efficient, way too many points.”

By Oleh Kosel
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns game plan against the New Orleans Pelicans is rather straightforward, but quite difficult to execute in reality.

Ahead of tonight’s final meeting of the regular season between these two teams, Torey Craig shared the biggest takeaway from last week’s two matchups: “Stop Zion ... or slow him down. He was way too efficient, way too many points.”

Williamson scored 35 points in each game against the Suns to lead the Pelicans to several victories in New Orleans, and Craig is right, Zion was incredibly efficient, notching a total of 27 made field goals on 38 attempts.

It’ll be interesting to see how Monty Williams tries to slow down Williamson considering Deandre Ayton, who is probably the best-suited Sun to guard Zion one-on-one, is out.

Returning from a one-game absence, Jose Alvarado should provide Willie Green a big spark off the bench. Who else can’t wait for the Alvarado-Chris Paul minutes??

Let’s Geaux, Pels!

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (18-10) at Phoenix Suns (17-12)

When: December 17, 2022, 8:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA TV, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

