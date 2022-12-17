Zion Williamson is focal point for Suns in final matchup against Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns game plan against the New Orleans Pelicans is rather straightforward, but quite difficult to execute in reality.

Ahead of tonight’s final meeting of the regular season between these two teams, Torey Craig shared the biggest takeaway from last week’s two matchups: “Stop Zion ... or slow him down. He was way too efficient, way too many points.”

"Stop Zion, or slow him down." Torrey Craig.#Suns have tall task of facing Zion Williamson as #Pelicans All-Star scored 35 points in each of their two wins over Phoenix in New Orleans last week.



Final regular season matchup tonight at Footprint Center. https://t.co/gaE3OObpzx pic.twitter.com/G19Lf1sWUN — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 18, 2022

Williamson scored 35 points in each game against the Suns to lead the Pelicans to several victories in New Orleans, and Craig is right, Zion was incredibly efficient, notching a total of 27 made field goals on 38 attempts.

It’ll be interesting to see how Monty Williams tries to slow down Williamson considering Deandre Ayton, who is probably the best-suited Sun to guard Zion one-on-one, is out.

Returning from a one-game absence, Jose Alvarado should provide Willie Green a big spark off the bench. Who else can’t wait for the Alvarado-Chris Paul minutes??

Jose Alvarado (right rib contusion) is AVAILABLE for tonight's game at Phoenix — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 18, 2022

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Let’s Geaux, Pels!

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (18-10) at Phoenix Suns (17-12)

When: December 17, 2022, 8:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA TV, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.