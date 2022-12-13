Herb Jones returns from injury, in Pelicans starting lineup for Jazz matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans will welcome Herb Jones back after missing the last five games due to a left ankle sprain.

The second-year player will be in the starting lineup against the Utah Jazz. Dyson Daniels is moving back to the bench, with Jones getting flanked by CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas at tip-off.

Willie Green did say in pregame media that Herb’s minutes will be monitored and limited.

There’s also some mildly disappointing news. Brandon Ingram suffered a minor setback in his rehabilitation process. He’ll be reevaluated in one week’s time.

Have been told Brandon Ingram will be re-evaluated in a week.



Experienced a small setback during his rehab process. Imaging is still clear. Team just being cautious with his return. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 14, 2022

The Pelicans play four times (@ Utah, @ Utah, @ Phoenix, vs Bucks) before next Tuesday.

Will Hardy will counter Green’s starting five with Mike Conley Jr., Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt and Kelly Olynyk.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (18-8) at Utah Jazz (15-14)

When: December 13, 2022, 8:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

