Pelicans starters look to set tone against Hawks starting five

With no starters listed on the latest injury report, the Pelicans will be whole outside of Kira Lewis Jr. and E.J. Liddell when they take the floor against the Hawks.

That’s good news because the starting lineup of CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas has been a force.

The group has posted a +28.4 net rating through 40 minutes of action, featuring a dominant offense (120.2 ORTG) and suffocating defense (91.9 DRTG). They own the glass (59.6 rebounding percentage) and avoid turnovers well (11.9 turnover percentage).

For those wondering, Atlanta’s starting group has been good but not elite. Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Deandre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela have compiled a +9.5 net rating (113.0 ORTG, 103.5 DRTG) through 142 minutes.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (5-3) at Atlanta Hawks (5-3)

When: November 5, 2022, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.