Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones available for Pelicans matchup against short-handed Warriors

The Pelicans are finally catching a break.

The Warriors, New Orleans’ opponent tonight, are going to rest Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. So the starting lineup will consist of Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Anthony Lamb, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.

The move is an understandable one. The Warriors are wrapping a five-game road trip that’s seen them drop the first four contests. They haven’t registered a win away from the Chase Center all season. In addition, they’re coming off a loss last night where several of their starters played heavy minutes against the Magic.

What is Willie Green’s response? Proceed as usual, and in this particular case, roll with your original starting lineup that we last saw in the loss to the Jazz.

That’s right, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are expected return to action. They each missed the last four games, which saw the Pelicans go 2-2 over that span.

Full-flock Pelicans versus the Warriors B-team.

This should be an easy victory, right?!

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Let’s Geaux Pels!

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) vs Golden State Warriors (3-6)

When: November 4, 2022, 7:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

