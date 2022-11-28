Ingram, McCollum, Marshall, Nance Jr. all OUT for Pelicans-Thunder matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without a number of key personnel against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight inside the Smoothie King Center.

CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols), Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) have all been ruled out.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has set the world on fire, posting more 30-point scoring games than anyone else in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 14th 30 point game of the season.



Thank goodness that Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones and Dyson Daniels are at least available, right?

There’s a decent chance that we may see Kira Lewis Jr and Dereon Seabron too, both of whom were recalled from the Birmingham Squadron in anticipation of a number of Pelicans being sidelined against the Thunder.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (11-8) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (8-12)

When: November 28, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

