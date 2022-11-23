Pelicans listed as 7-point favorites against Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Trey Murphy III and CJ McCollum in tonight’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Willie Green did go on to say in pregame media that Murphy’s right foot is progressing from a contusion suffered in the Boston Celtics game, but some soreness remains.

CJ McCollum (Non-Covid Illnesss) is out for tonight’s game at San Antonio — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 23, 2022

The bigger story, though, is that McCollum will sit this contest out as well, dealing with a non-COVID illness.

Although they are on the road and a little short-handed, the Pelicans are listed as 7-point favorites. The thought process is understandable.

The Spurs have fallen off a cliff after a 5-2 start, posting a 1-10 record since. Overall, their offense ranks 26th, and their defense, 30th.

For more on this matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (10-7) at San Antonio Spurs (6-12)

When: November 23, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

