Trey Murphy starting in place of Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) for Pelicans-Celtics matchup

His return will have to wait for another day.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson against the Boston Celtics. Tonight’s game will mark his third straight on the sidelines due to a right foot contusion, an injury sustained in the victory against the Rockets.

Fortunately, an MRI showed no issues, so the chances seem good that he could make his return on Monday against the Golden State Warriors.

Trey Murphy III, who is averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.0 3s as a starter, will take Zion’s place at tip-off.

The Celtics will also be without an important contributor. In addition to Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari out since the start of the season, Marcus Smart will miss his second straight contest for Boston with right ankle inflammation.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (9-6) vs Boston Celtics (12-3)

When: November 18, 2022, 7:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

