Pelicans feel rejuvenated after day off, ready for Rockets

The New Orleans Pelicans will tip off against the Houston Rockets at the top of the hour, and the expectation is, the batteries should be sufficiently recharged after an arduous schedule to open the season.

For the first time since the Jazz and Mavericks were in town, the Pelicans will enjoy a stretch of sleeping in their own beds.

“It did, it was much needed,” Willie Green said in reference to having a day off at home to reset. “I think we’re all glad to be home for a little bit and kind of rejuvenate, refresh and be ready to go out and play another game.”

And some have needed the rest more than others, like CJ McCollum, who had been under the weather for the last several games.

Look at CJ’s averages over the last three games: 9.7 points, 3.3 turnovers, 29.3 field goal percentage, 17.6 3-points percentage and a 40.0 free throw percentage. Now look at his stats over the first nine games: 21.6 points, 1.8 turnovers, 42.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% and an 85.7 FT%.

