Brandon Ingram to make preseason debut in Pelicans-Hawks matchup

In front of a sold-out Birmingham crowd, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evenging to wrap up their preseason schedule.

While Zion Williamson is out after tweaking his left ankle in Wednesday’s game against the Heat, a number of other Pelicans who sat out in Miami are expected to play.

Obviously, Kira Lewis Jr. (rehabbing from ACL surgery) and Jaxson Hayes (UCL tear) remain out for the foreseeable future, but Brandon Ingram will take the floor, and there’s a good chance we’ll see Larry Nance Jr. and Dyson Daniels too.

It will be particularly beneficial for Ingram to get some run considering he hasn’t appeared in any exhibition action yet. The team’s regular season opener is set to take place in five days against the Nets in Brooklyn.

Let’s Geaux Pels!

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) vs Atlanta Hawks (2-1)

When: October 14, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: FOX 8 WVUE-TV (New Orleans), Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

