Game thread: Pelicans presented great opportunity against Warriors

No Steph. No Draymond. No Klay.

By Oleh Kosel
SFChronicleSports Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans are catching a huge break on Thursday evening. What once looked like an extremely difficult matchup on paper just a day ago is now a golden opportunity.

The Golden State Warriors will be without all their stars. In addition to a rehabbing Klay Thompson — though he’s expected to return in their next contest, Stephen Curry suffered a quad injury against the Mavericks last night and Draymond Green is being held out for rest purposes, with the Warriors playing the Pelicans on the second night of a back to back.

While the road to victory is infinitely easier, the Pelicans must still play relatively well to grab the victory. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins have played really well for the Warriors. So, too, have Gary Payton Jr., Otto Porter and Nemanja Bjelica.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (13-25) vs Golden State Warriors (29-8)

When: January 6, 2022, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

