Game thread: Pelicans presented great opportunity against Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans are catching a huge break on Thursday evening. What once looked like an extremely difficult matchup on paper just a day ago is now a golden opportunity.

The Golden State Warriors will be without all their stars. In addition to a rehabbing Klay Thompson — though he’s expected to return in their next contest, Stephen Curry suffered a quad injury against the Mavericks last night and Draymond Green is being held out for rest purposes, with the Warriors playing the Pelicans on the second night of a back to back.

Warriors starters tonight in New Orleans



Jordan Poole

Gary Payton II

Andrew Wiggins

Otto Porter Jr.

Kevon Looney — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 6, 2022

While the road to victory is infinitely easier, the Pelicans must still play relatively well to grab the victory. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins have played really well for the Warriors. So, too, have Gary Payton Jr., Otto Porter and Nemanja Bjelica.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (13-25) vs Golden State Warriors (29-8)

When: January 6, 2022, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

