Game thread: Willie Green vs Monty Williams Round 2

The New Orleans Pelicans will tip-off at the top of the hour against a Phoenix Suns team that has lost three of their last five games and will be severely shorthanded tonight — though Monty Williams is back on their sidelines after missing the last four games due to COVID-19.

Regular starters DeAndre Ayton and Jae Crowder are in health and safety protocols. So, too, are reserves Javale McGee, Landry Shamet and Abdel Nader.

Dario Saric (right ACL tear) and Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction) are out with injury.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans can’t complain much, with only four names listed on the latest injury report: Zion Williamson (right foot surgery), Tomas Satoransky (health and safety protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right ACL tear) and Didi Louzada (league suspension).

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (13-24) vs Phoenix Suns (28-8)

When: January 4, 2022, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.