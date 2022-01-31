Game thread: Ingram OUT, Valanciunas and Hart IN for Pelicans-Cavaliers matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans will take the floor for the 13th time this season without either of their star players when they tip off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While Zion Williamson (setback in his recovery from right foot surgery) has yet to make an appearance, Brandon Ingram will miss his fifth straight game due to a sprained right ankle sustained in New York against the Knicks.

On the positive side, Jonas Valanciunas (non-Covid illness) and Josh Hart (left knee contusion) will both play after being listed as questionable on the last injury report.

Pels going with a jumbo lineup. Starters:



Devonte' Graham

Josh Hart

Herb Jones

Jaxson Hayes

Jonas Valanciunas — Christian Clark (@cclark_13) January 31, 2022

The Cavaliers will be without Darius Garland (lower back soreness). Everyone ready for a healthy dose of Rajon Rondo?

Geaux Pels!!

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (18-31) at Cleveland Cavaliers (30-20)

When: January 31, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

