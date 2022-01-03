Game thread: Valanciunas, Ingram returning to action for Pelicans-Jazz matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans will battle the Utah Jazz at the top of the hour and Willie Green will have use of his most productive starting lineup.

Jonas Valanciunas, who has exited COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Brandon Ingram, who missed the last two games with left Achilles soreness, will join Devonte’ Graham, Herbert Jones and Josh Hart at tip-off.

The All-Star forward stated in this morning’s shootaround that his foot is feeling better than it did in previous days after some rest, treatment and work in the weight room.

The Pelicans are 7-3 this season when Graham, Ingram, Hart, Jones and Valanciunas have been in the starting lineup and the numbers support their good play. This grouping has a 108.7 offensive rating and a 100.3 defensive rating, good for a very solid 8.4 net rating in 192 minutes.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (13-23) vs Utah Jazz (26-10)

When: January 3, 2022, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.