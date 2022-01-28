Game thread: Ingram, Valanciunas out for tonight’s Pelicans-Nuggets matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans are going to need an unlikely special performance against the Denver Nuggets tonight.

Probably two.

Jonas Valanciunas (non-COVID 19 illness) and Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) were ruled out by Willie Green in pregame media.

Josh Hart (left ankle sprain) remains a game-time decision, as his status will be determined after going through his normal pregame workout.

If you may recall, the 2019-20 Pelicans were without their starting frontcourt in an early season matchup against a fully healthy Nuggets squad. However, Jahlil Okafor (26 points) and Frank Jackson (21 points) came through in a big way, leading New Orleans to the surprise 122-107 victory.

So, who steps up for the Pels tonight? Willy Hernangomez and/or Nickeil Alexander-Walker? Both are coming off big games in the loss to the 76ers. What about Jose Alvarado? Hey, for good juju, Antonio Daniels is sporting the rookie point guard’s jersey for this one!

Y’all thought I was playing!! Just told Jose this was the 1st NBA jersey I’ve ever purchased. Worth every penny lil bro. #KeepClimbing pic.twitter.com/mN74m4qSks — Antonio Daniels (@adaniels33) January 28, 2022

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (18-29) vs Denver Nuggets (26-21)

When: January 28, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

