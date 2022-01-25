Game thread: Pelicans skeleton crew to face Embiid’s 76ers

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without four of their five usual starters in tonight’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers ... and I’m good with it.

As I wrote in the preview, this game was supposed to have been played on December 19, but due to the Sixers inability to meet the eight healthy bodies quota, the matchup was postponed — much to the detriment of the Pelicans.

Honestly, love this 'kiss my ass' move.



76ers subverted original Dec. 19 matchup and then NBA whammied Pelicans in figuring out date for postponed game by adding 2 back-to-backs to their schedule. New Orleans now stuck playing 3 straight B2B's. Meanwhile, Philly came out rosier. https://t.co/2bzYxLhcZC — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) January 25, 2022

Thus, Willie Green is electing to roll with Jose Alvarado, Garrett Temple, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Herb Jones and Willy Hernangomez at tip-off, with Tomas Satoransky, Naji Marshall, Gary Clark and Jaxson Hayes coming off the bench.

Obviously, there’s no expectations for a victory, but with how this roster has responded to the new head coach throughout the season, we can anticipate that all the guys who take the floor will put their best foot forward.

