Game thread: Ingram OUT, Graham IN for Pelicans matchup with Pacers

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram, but the Indiana Pacers will be missing nearly the entire starting lineup — Caris LeVert is the only usual body suiting up — when these two teams do battle starting at the top of the next hour.

However, Jonas Valanciunas echoed the right approach in this morning’s shootaround, “It’s about us. It’s not about who’s playing, who’s not.”

Devonte’ Graham (left ankle soreness) is available for tonight’s game vs. Indiana — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 24, 2022

That’s certainly the case, but it’s good to see that Devonte’ Graham, who was questionable with left ankle soreness, is going to play through some discomfort. New Orleans isn’t particularly deep at the moment, and these shorthanded Pacers knocked off the Warriors behind Chris Duarte’s 27 points plus gave the Suns a run for their money before eventually falling in their previous two contests.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (17-28) vs Indiana Pacers (17-30)

When: January 24, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

