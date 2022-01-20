Game thread: Can Pelicans finish road trip on positive note with win over Knicks?

According to Tom Thibodeau in today’s pregame session, Herb Jones is “a terrific basketball player.”

Tom Thibodeau on #Pelicans rookie starting forward: "Herb Jones is a terrific basketball player. (For) people that don't know him well, he's very, very good." — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) January 20, 2022

The comment makes all the sense in the world. The New York Knicks head coach has a penchant for tough-nosed defensive players and Jones more than fits the bill, showing he’s also competent offensively for being able to score and pass efficiently.

Hopefully, this adulation is a precursor to a successful night for the New Orleans Pelicans. In order to avoid going winless on this long 3-game road trip, they’ll need to knock off the Knicks, after having dropped games to the Nets and Celtics.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (16-28) at New York Knicks (22-23)

When: January 20, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.