Game thread: Can Pelicans finish road trip on positive note with win over Knicks?

Tom Thibodeau on #Pelicans rookie starting forward: "Herb Jones is a terrific basketball player. (For) people that don't know him well, he's very, very good."— Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) January 20, 2022
The comment makes all the sense in the world. The New York Knicks head coach has a penchant for tough-nosed defensive players and Jones more than fits the bill, showing he’s also competent offensively for being able to score and pass efficiently.
Hopefully, this adulation is a precursor to a successful night for the New Orleans Pelicans. In order to avoid going winless on this long 3-game road trip, they’ll need to knock off the Knicks, after having dropped games to the Nets and Celtics.
Who: New Orleans Pelicans (16-28) at New York Knicks (22-23)
When: January 20, 2022, 6:30 p.m.
Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass
Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM
