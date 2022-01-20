 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game thread: Can Pelicans finish road trip on positive note with win over Knicks?

Thibs is a big fan of Herb!

By Oleh Kosel
New York Knicks v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

According to Tom Thibodeau in today’s pregame session, Herb Jones is “a terrific basketball player.”

The comment makes all the sense in the world. The New York Knicks head coach has a penchant for tough-nosed defensive players and Jones more than fits the bill, showing he’s also competent offensively for being able to score and pass efficiently.

Hopefully, this adulation is a precursor to a successful night for the New Orleans Pelicans. In order to avoid going winless on this long 3-game road trip, they’ll need to knock off the Knicks, after having dropped games to the Nets and Celtics.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (16-28) at New York Knicks (22-23)

When: January 20, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

