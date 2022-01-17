Game thread: Pelicans seek to put two good halves together in Boston

The New Orleans Pelicans will be the first NBA game getting underway on MLK Day, and Willie Green wants to see his team get off to a good start against the Boston Celtics.

“We’ve got to get off to a better starts, number one,” Green said in pregame. “Brooklyn, we didn’t get off to a great start. We got ourselves in a hole. We played better in the second half, but tonight, the energy and effort has to be there from the start.”

The Pelicans fell behind by as much as 30 points in the first half against the Nets a few days ago. Although they enjoyed a 14-2 run right out of halftime, New Orleans couldn’t overcome the enormous deficit.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (16-27) at Boston Celtics (22-22)

When: January 17, 2022, 11:30 a.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

