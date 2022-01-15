Game thread: Pelicans hope to improve upon 1-6 road record against East with win over Nets

If the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday evening, it will be just their second win of the season on the road in the Eastern Conference.

Believe it or not, their 1-6 record isn’t the worst though.

The 15-28 Pacers have a 1-14 mark away from Indiana against the East, and the Trail Blazers sit 0-3.

Obviously, this news shouldn’t make anyone feel better about Pelicans performances on East coast trips to date, but it should provide a clue: the conference sitting closer to the Atlantic ocean is much better than in seasons past.

Entering play tonight, the Knicks are clinging to 10th in the East with an even 21-21 record. In the West, the Kings occupy the same slot but with a much worse 18-27 record.

Just a little food for thought.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (16-26) at Brooklyn Nets (26-15)

When: January 15, 2022, 6:30 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

