Game thread: If previous Pelicans-Clippers matchups any indication, Jonas Valanciunas in line for monster night

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to keep the good times rolling against the Los Angeles Clippers, attempting to score a fifth consecutive victory over Ty Lue’s squad this Thursday evening.

In their last matchup, Jonas Valanciunas posted career highs in points (39) and made 3-pointers (seven) to lead the Pelicans to a dominant 123-104 win.

L.A. beat writers haven’t forgotten. At the end of tonight’s pregame session, one media member from their contingent (Law Murray of The Athletic, I believe) asked Willie Green whether Valanciunas saves his deep perimeter shooting for the Clippers., noting Jonas didn’t attempt a single three against the Timberwolves. Not shockingly, everyone had a good laugh.

But honestly, there may be something to Valanciunas finding an extra gear against the Clippers while wearing a New Orleans uniform. In the season’s first matchup, Jonas dropped a line of 26 points, 13 rebounds and five 3s.

Can’t wait to see what he’s got in store for tonight.

For more on this matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (15-26) vs Los Angeles Clippers (21-21)

When: January 13, 2022, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

