Game thread: Pelicans seek to atone for bad defeat to Timberwolves

The last time the New Orleans Pelicans faced the Minnesota Timberwolves, they were smashed on their home floor. The Wolves road a 38-21 second quarter to an easy victory. The Pelicans should be looking to atone for that loss, and according to Willie Green in pregame, the players are aware of how the last matchup unfolded.

“I did speak to the team about the last time Minnesota was here, “Green said in tonight’s pregame. “It just wasn’t a good game for us. From there, moving forward, I think we started getting the ball rolling a bit.”

The head coach is spot on. In the following contest on the schedule, the Pelicans destroyed the Wizards by 25 points. In all, New Orleans has posted an 11-10 record since the November 22nd loss to the Timberwolves.

Considering the Pelicans have lost four of their last five, fueling the team with the memory of a bad loss inside the Smoothie King Center sounds like a good plan. High time to find the win column so hopefully this bulletin board material helps.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (14-26) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (20-20)

When: January 11, 2022, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

