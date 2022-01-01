Game thread: Ingram, Middleton out for Pelicans-Bucks matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans begin 2022 with a contest against the Milwaukee Bucks, and not surprisingly, important members will be out for both teams.

Brandon Ingram, who was questionable to play with left Achilles soreness, will join Jonas Valanciunas (health and safety protocols) and Zion Williamson (right foot surgery) on the sidelines for Willie Green’s squad.

Josh Hart (left ankle sprain) is a go, however, and finds himself in the starting lineup.

The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton (personal reasons), Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle sprain), Brook Lopez (back surgery) and Semi Ojeleye (health and safety protocols).

Geaux Pels!

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (13-22) at Milwaukee Bucks (24-13)

When: January 1, 2022, 5:30 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA TV Bally Sports Wisconsin

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

