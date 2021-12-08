 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game thread: Ahead of Nuggets-Pelicans, ignore deceitful Zion Williamson pics circulating on social media

Josh Hart is returning to action!

By Oleh Kosel
Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans will have the services of Josh Hart against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday evening.

Hart had missed the last three games due to left knee soreness.

While Zion Williamson remains without a timetable to return to even full practice status — the latest update yesterday provided little clarity, it must be written that his level of conditioning doesn’t appear to be nearly the concern as some on the internet would like for you to believe.

Be mindful of who and what you choose to believe on social media. The two posts above are legitimate. For whatever reason, some others are painting Zion in a much more negative light, photoshopping him or trying to catch a bad angle to make him look significantly larger.

Williamson’s propensity for injury is a concern, for sure, but let’s stick to the facts.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (7-19) vs Denver Nuggets (11-12)

When: December 8, 2021, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

