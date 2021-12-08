Game thread: Ahead of Nuggets-Pelicans, ignore deceitful Zion Williamson pics circulating on social media

The New Orleans Pelicans will have the services of Josh Hart against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday evening.

Hart had missed the last three games due to left knee soreness.

While Zion Williamson remains without a timetable to return to even full practice status — the latest update yesterday provided little clarity, it must be written that his level of conditioning doesn’t appear to be nearly the concern as some on the internet would like for you to believe.

Z came through and checked my guys out this weekend ..Y’all gotta relax with the fake news about his weight..Humans have a weird obsession with seeing people “fail” pic.twitter.com/b0LJ1YCfmS — Jae Neville (@WorldOrderJae) December 8, 2021

Zion ran into my boy @SpeedyB97 just last night. Walked right up to his son and said “Hey lil man. I like your shoes.” pic.twitter.com/tDyVRucce6 — REL (@mynameisrel_) December 8, 2021

Be mindful of who and what you choose to believe on social media. The two posts above are legitimate. For whatever reason, some others are painting Zion in a much more negative light, photoshopping him or trying to catch a bad angle to make him look significantly larger.

Imagine photoshopping a 21yr old every chance you get and leaving harsh comments for likes, whew the clown behavior really is shocking Especially from adults!

Anyways, I’m looking forward to seeing the Squadron today in Birmingham. See y’all there #KeepPushin ✌ — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) December 7, 2021

Williamson’s propensity for injury is a concern, for sure, but let’s stick to the facts.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (7-19) vs Denver Nuggets (11-12)

When: December 8, 2021, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

