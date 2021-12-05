 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game thread: Multiple players out for tonight’s Pelicans-Rockets matchup including Jalen Green and Josh Hart

What will Brandon Ingram do for an encore after nearly posting a triple-double last time out?

By Oleh Kosel
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans will tip off against the Houston Rockets, who are riding the NBA’s longest current winning streak at five games, at the top of the hour.

The Pelicans will be without Josh Hart (left knee soreness) for a third straight contest. Willie Green said in pregame that Hart wasn’t able to do much in yesterday’s practice, largely being relegated to the weight room.

Zion Williamson (right foot surgery) remains out, not making an appearance in the 2021-22 season yet.

New Orleans will go with a starting lineup of Devonte’ Graham, Garrett Temple, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas.

The Rockets will be without usual starters Jalen Green (left hamstring strain) and Kevin Porter Jr. (left thigh contusion) so Stephen Silas will roll with a beginning five of Garrison Matthews, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood and Daniel Theis.

Power forward Usman Garuba (right thigh contusion) is also out.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (7-18) at Houston Rockets (6-16)

When: December 5, 2021, 6:00 pm

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

